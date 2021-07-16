Indians Targeted In South Africa Riots After Zuma Arrest; Influential Guptas In Spotlight

As South Africa witnesses the worst violence since apartheid, Indians have been targetted by ex-President Jacob Zuma's supporters since his imprisonment. Violence has raged in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng after Jacob Zuma was convicted of defying a court order to testify before a state-backed inquiry probing allegations of corruption when he was in the office from 2009 to 2018. According to AP, more than 1,700 people have been arrested and 72 people have died in the unrest. The riots are purportedly an attempt to absolve Zuma and pin the blame on the influential Guptas family.

What is the Indian connection to Zuma's case?

India's connection to Zuma's corruption case stems from three brothers - Ajay, Atul, and Rajesh Gupta, hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. After the end of apartheid, in the Nelson Mandela regime, the three brothers migrated to South Africa in 1993 to found Sahara Computers - their first family business venture. Soon enough, as the family expanded its clout, its business empire grew into sectors like - air travel, energy, mining, technology and media.

During Zuma's tenure, the Guptas enjoyed enormous sway over the ANC government after they developed a close bond with the former President at a Sahara Computer event in 2015-16. As per reports, Atul Gupta became the seventh-wealthiest person in South Africa in 2016 with an estimated net worth of $773 million. The Guptas' closeness to Zuma grew when Zuma's children Duduzile Zuma and Duduzane Zuma started working in several Gupta-owned companies while one of Zuma's wives - Bongi Ngema-Zuma worked in Gupta's mining venture. This led to the emergence of the term 'Zuptas' - with public outrage swelling against the two families.

There were several instances of alleged collusion between the Guptas and the Zumas such as - in 2016, the Guptas had influenced Zuma's cabinet appointments by allegedly offering elevation to cabinet members to key posts in the Finance ministry, Public enterprises department if their business interests were advances. Similarly, as per reports, in 2017, a trail of 1 lakh hacked emails established that government funds earmarked for the Vrede farm project were routed to Atul Gupta's account. This led to massive public protests, demanding Zuma's ouster. In 2018, the Opposition moved a no-confidence motion against Jacob Zuma, forcing the ANC to ask Zuma to step down.

What happened to the Guptas?

As soon as Zuma stepped down, the Guptas allegedly fled to Dubai where South Africa does not have an extradition treaty. As per reports, South Africa has sought a Red Notice International Arrest Warrants for Atul Gupta and Rajesh Gupta, and their wives Chetali and Arti. Accused of corruption to the tune of more than 12 million South African Rand, reports claim that some Gupta family members are in India. On 5 June 2021, a South African court froze the assets of the Gupta family including several of their residences in Johannesburg and Cape Town. Zuma is currently serving a 15-month prison term for contempt of court in the corruption case.