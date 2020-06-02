Kenya: Over 300,000 People Lost Jobs Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics Quarterly Labour Force reportedly said that at least 300,000 Kenyans have lost their jobs due to coronavirus pandemic between the period of January and March this year due to coronavirus pandemic. KNBC noted that the number of employed Kenyans plunged to 17.8 million as of March from 18.1 million people as compared to last year in December. The report claims that the unemployment rate in Kenya stands at 13.7 per cent as of March this year where it stood 12.4 per cent in December 2019.

Reduced income/earnings was cited by majority (52.9%) of the households as the main reason for their inability to pay rent. Only a small proportion (8.7%) of households received waiver/relief from their landlords for the same month. #Data4Kenya — KNBStats (@KNBStats) May 19, 2020

Unemployment rate at its high

According to the reports, the unemployment rate might increase in the coming months as most of the companies are laying off their employees due to the impact of the disease. The companies announced new measures which is believed to leave more Kenyans unemployed. KNBC said that the government has introduced a raft of measures including banning of all passenger flights, temporary closure bars, suspension of learning in all education institutions, dusk to dawn curfew, cessation of movement in and out of some high-risk areas among others.

Socio-Economic Impact

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics has undertaken a survey on Socio-Economic Impact of COVID-19 on households from 2nd to 9th May 2020. The survey, which is population-based, was implemented in 6 waves until July 2020. The survey, which is population-based, will be implemented in 6 waves until July 2020. The survey was being implemented using Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI) approach in which the interviews are conducted through telephone.

KNBC said the potential spread of the disease is likely to affect the well being of citizens, and an increase in the number of poor and vulnerable households is imminent. The objectives of the survey were:

- Assess Kenyans’ awareness, knowledge, and practice on protective measures of COVID-19

- Evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on Household Health.

- Measure the impact of the COVID-19 on employment and earnings in the Kenyan labour market.

- Gauge the impact of the COVID-19 on food security.

- Estimate the impact of COVID-19 on transport cost.

- Assess the impact of the COVID-19 on housing, among other aspects

Image: AP