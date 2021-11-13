Libya Elections 'essential Next Step' To Achieve Peace And Stability In Country: UN Chief

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the people of Libya to inculcate a spirit of national unity and overcome any trailing differences ahead of the landmark presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled to take place in the North African country next month. During a video message to the Paris Conference in Libya on Friday, November 12 which was convened by French President Emmanuel Macron, the UN chief said that the overriding goal of the conference is to seize the moment for peace.

Guterres also underlined the international support for Libya as over 30 countries and organisations are attending the Paris Conference. World leaders bolstered Libya as the North African country that has confronted numerous political and security crises since the former leader Muammar Gadaffi was ousted a decade ago. According to the official statement by United Nations, Guterres said, “Libya today is closer than it has been for many years to solving its internal crisis and breaking the cycle of political transitions. We cannot miss this opportunity.”

I urge all those with power & influence over the situation to put the nation’s wellbeing & prosperity ahead of their own personal interests. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 12, 2021

UN chief urged those with influence to put Libya’s wellbeing and prosperity before their own interests. Guterres said that most people in the North African nation support the 24 December elections that are being held in accordance with the political roadmap adopted in 2020 following a momentous ceasefire between two rival administrations in Libya. UN, in the official statement, stated that nearly 3 million people have registered to vote in the upcoming elections till now and their expectations of free and fair polls must be met.

Guterres said, “Elections are an essential next step on the road to peace and stability. This step has to be built on a strong foundation of inclusive and credible frameworks that can guarantee its success.”

“I strongly urge Libyans to come together in a spirit of national unity, to overcome remaining differences, and forge a consensus on the legal framework for the elections, in consultation with all relevant national institutions, adhering to their rules and procedures,” he said, adding that “individual ambitions cannot stand in the way of Libya’s peaceful transition.” UN chief also called for all Libyan parties to take part in the election process and respect the results.

