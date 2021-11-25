Libyan Dictator Gadhafi's Son 'ineligible' For Presidency; Can Appeal Decision In Court

Late dictator Moammar Gadhafi's sons, Seif al-Islam Gadhafi ineligible to run for the presidential elections scheduled for December 24, can appeal the decision in court in days ahead. Libya's High National Elections Commissions moved Seif-al-Islam’s name on the state’s list of the 'ineligible candidates' released by the country's High National Elections Committee over his criminal record. Gadhafi’s son was sentenced to death by a Tripoli court in 2015 for using violent tactics and oppression against the Libyan protesters in a 2011 uprising against his father’s regime.

Although that ruling was called into question by Libya’s rival authorities Seif Gadhafi was disqualified because of a criminal conviction for which he was found guilty and was convicted.

The International Criminal Court had declared Gaddafi’s son as ‘wanted’ and had asserted that he must be tried in the court of law for crimes against humanity. One of the 25 candidates, while Seif-al-Islam can appeal the decision, he joined some of the country's prominent figures such as former Prime Minister Ali Zeidan and Nouri Abusahmain, former head of the General National Congress of Libya, according to report. After several years of hiding, Seif-al-Islam made an appearance as he filed for candidacy to contest for the presidency just 10 days ago.

The elections in Libya are backed by the UN to bring an end to the political turmoil. United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the people of Libya to inculcate a spirit of national unity and overcome any trailing differences ahead of the landmark presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled to take place in the North African country.

Eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar announces candidacy

Just a week ago, Libya’s powerful eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar announced that he will run in Libya’s presidential elections due next month. In a televised speech, Haftar asserted that country’s elections “are the only way out of the severe crisis that Libya has plunged into.” Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) has been the ex-CIA asset and is backed by Russia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He retired from his role as head of the LNA in September to contest for the Presidency. Haftar is expected to head to the electoral authority to formalize the process for the elections that he called a landmark move to mend the oil-rich country ravaged by the 2011 NATO-backed uprising to topple longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. Libya is split into government in the east, backed by Haftar, and an UN-supported administration in Tripoli in the West.