Madagascar: 1.3 Million Facing Extreme Hunger, UN Calls On Int'l Community For Support

In a fresh call for unity and financial assistance for Madagascar, a senior United Nations aid official stated on Thursday that the global community must come forward to help as the island nation has over one million people who are facing extreme starvation. The country's UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Issa Sanogo said, “The world cannot look away. People in Madagascar need our support now, and into the future,” as per a UN report.

The report further reveals that communities residing in the Grand Sud have been unable to cultivate and produce their own crops for nearly three years due to the effects of the worst drought in over 40 years, which has been compounded by sandstorms as well as pests. Further, the World Food Programme (WFP) has highlighted the fact that the current condition in southern Madagascar might turn into the world's first climate-related famine.

To fight against the catastrophic situation, this year, the UN and its partner agencies have announced a $231 million emergency appeal to fund operations that will be conducted in the nation through May 2022. However, approximately $120 million has been collected till now.

Urgent fund is required to fight Madagascar food crisis

The UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has stated that more money is urgently required in the coming months to deliver food, fresh drinking water, healthcare services, and life-saving nutrition therapy to support the individuals of the south. Furthermore, the OCHA has informed that UN official Issa Sanogo has visited the Grand Sud, where he witnessed "the human face of global climate crisis."

The UN report also stated that over 1.3 million individuals around the island nation are suffering from extreme hunger as a result of the drought, with 30,000 people experiencing life-threatening famine-like circumstances. Indicating this extreme situation, Sanogo went on to say that vulnerable families which comprise of women and small children are consuming cactus or locusts, to combat their hunger. He further revealed that over half a million youngsters are chronically malnourished. “This is happening in a country and a region that has contributed the least to climate change,” he added.

Vulnerable residents selling household commodities to buy food

As per the UN report, families have been compelled to pull their children out of school to assist them with duties such as collecting food and water due to the humanitarian crisis. The UN official has also stated that he has met people who had sold everything they owned, starting from small pots and pans, to buy little amounts of food that did not last long.

In addition to this, Sanogo urged the global community to express solidarity with the populations in the Grand Sud, who are feeling the severity of the climate disaster, and to provide the required resources to avert the current humanitarian catastrophe and assist them to be more resistant in future. Meanwhile, in accordance with the government initiatives, humanitarian groups have dramatically extended their activities in Madagascar this year, providing nearly 900,000 individuals with life-saving aid.

