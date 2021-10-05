Mark Zuckerberg Breaks Silence On Facebook, WhatsApp And Instagram's Global Outage

After nearly six-hour of lasting outages across all of Facebook’s platforms, Instagram, Facebook Messenger and Whatsapp, and restoration of services on Tuesday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg issued his first response saying that he was “sorry for the disruption.” The CEO of the social media giant in a Facebook post said, “I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about,” adding that the services were now back up running. A mass global outage was experienced by the billions of users as the error message popped up and the on Instagram, Whatsapp, Messenger, and Oculus VR services late on the night on October 4. The apps, although, were finally back online after being down for more than several hours in one of the longest disruptions experienced by the firm.

Facebook’s chief technology officer (CTO) took to his official Twitter handle, stating that his team was working “as fast as possible” to restore the services. He offered apologies to the users worldwide, saying, “Sincere apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook-powered services right now,” Mike Schroepfer said. Furthermore, Facebook’s CTO informed that the company was experiencing networking issues and the teams were trying to debug it as quickly as possible.

Facebook and Instagram staff shut out, internal tools suffer outage

There were also reports that the staff at Facebook and Instagram was 'unable to do any work' after the company’s internal tools also suffered a massive outage and employees were shut outside of the building. The Facebook site suggested a 'Domain Name System' (DNS) error on its main page as the cause of disruption, although the company is yet to comment on what went down. Facebook Inc's social media site wasn't accessible for billions of users worldwide. The issue with Facebook was experienced worldwide. Cloudflare senior vice president Dane Knecht was quoted as saying that the social media giant had encountered a technical glitch in its border gateway protocol routes known as the BGP that routes the path to deliver internet traffic. Services were finally restored after teams debugged the networks for several hours.