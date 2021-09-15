Mogadishu Suicide Bombing: Al-Shabaab Claims Responsibility For Terror Attack

At least 11 people were killed in the massive suicide attack that shook the Somali capital Mogadishu on September 14. The incident took place in a restaurant in Mogadishu's Wadajir district. Among the deceased were civilians and soldiers, police and witnesses told Al Jazeera. The attack was claimed by Al Qaeda-backed armed rebel group Al-Shabaab.

Talking to Anadolu Agency police officer Dadir Hassan told that the bomber targeted a busy shop near the head military base in Mogadishu. Six members of the security forces and three civilians were killed on the spot after the attack, another police officer Mohamed Ali told a reputed news agency. He also informed that an investigation has been launched into the matter to ascertain all possible causes of the blast, however, primary shreds of evidence hinted that it was a lone suicide bomber attack. The attack also injured 16 others in the area.

The attack comes at the time of the Somali Upper house elections and the Lower House elections scheduled to be held sometime soon. As per reports, the explosion claimed by Al-Shabab was aimed to shake the Somali Federal Government. The armed group has been instrumental in fighting to overthrow Somalia's Federal Government for a long time.

Somali Prime Minister consoles death of the civilians and soldiers

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble condemned the attack on the civilians and soldiers. Dubbing the act as "barbaric and indiscriminate," he said that the Al-Shabab terrorist is "thirsty for bloodshed." He also asserted that the acts of rebel organisations are forcing Somalia to take steps against terrorism. Lastly, he extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Who is Al-Shabab?

According to US Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), Al-Shabab is a "young" Islamist Group in Somalia. Also known as the Harakat al-Shabaab al-Mujahideen (HSM), the militant group has "different objectives, though al-Shabab as a whole continues to pursue its broad aim of establishing an Islamic state in Somalia," CFR says. The rogue agency 'once held sway over the capital of Mogadishu and large portions of the Somali countryside,' but in recent years an African Union-led (AU) military campaign has pushed it back from major population centres.

This is a piece of breaking news, more details will be added soon.

Image: AP