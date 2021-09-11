Moroccan King Appoints Aziz Akhannouch As Prime Minister After RNI Wins 102 Seats

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Friday appointed Aziz Akhannouch, the President of the National Rally of Independents (RNI), as the new Prime Minister in accordance with the constitutional provisions after the legislative election results were declared. The latter was immediately given the task to form a new government after the National Rally of Independents won a statement by the Royal Cabinet on Saturday, Sept.11 read. 61 years old Aziz Akhannouch from the RNI party served as Minister of Agriculture from 2007 to 2017. His party dominated the legislative, municipal, and regional elections on September 8, according to multiple agency reports.

RNI grabbed victory in the polls securing 102 of parliament's total 395 seats defeating Morocco’s Islamist Justice and Development Party (PJD), which managed to secure just 13 seats. PJD’s Saad Dine El Otmani had remained Morocco’s Prime Minister since 2017. He condemned the results calling the victory of opposition RNI as driven by “vote-buying.” The Interior Ministry of Morocco released the results after all the ballots were counted earlier yesterday. Election turnout despite the pandemic was more than what it was in 2016 at over 50 per cent, reports suggest.

Akhannouch part of RNI in 2016

The billionaire businessman Akhannouch, who became a member of the party in 2016, was appointed as the country’s leader. “Morocco King has appointed Akhannouch as head of the government and tasked him with forming a new government” the palace’s official statement read on Saturday. Akhannouch’s RNI party that won a sweeping victory has been a part of coalition governments for the last 23 years. It won 9,995 of the total 31,503 seats in local polls, and 196 of the 678 in the regional polls. The next majority seat winner was Liberal Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM), which clutched 86 seats.

The newly appointed Moroccan Prime Minister called the poll results “a victory for democracy, its spirit and its rules” while he addressed the state press. He lamented the devastation caused by the COVID pandemic in the country, saying that he will create a million jobs to boost the economy and eradicate unemployment. He also promised health insurance for all Moroccans and pensions for the retired elderly. The former agriculture minister is one of the richest men in Morocco with an estimated wealth of about $2 billion. He primarily runs fuel and gas distribution businesses.

IMAGE: AP