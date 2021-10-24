Namibia To Suspend Russia's Sputnik V COVID Vaccine Amid Concerns Over HIV Infections

Namibia health ministry on Saturday, October 23, announced that the nation will discontinue the use of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID vaccine following concerns raised by a neighbouring country, South Africa. According to a press release, Namibia’s health ministry said that the decision to halt the use of the Russian vaccine was 'out of an abundance of caution' that men who received Sputnik V may be at the highest risk of contracting HIV. It added that the nation is suspending, with immediate effect, the use of the Sputnik V shots until the formula is listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization.

Namibia suspends use of Russia's Sputnik V

As per the press note, Namibia had taken delivery of a Serbian donation of 30,000 Sputnik V doses, out of which less than 120 have been administered so far. The health ministry said that those who have already been administered the Russian vaccine will, however, be offered the second dose as well to complete the vaccination schedule. Meanwhile, the ministry added that it will continue to engage with the World Health Organization, African CDC and other relevant institutions on further scientific developments on the matter.

South African Health Product Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has decided not to approve an emergency use application for Sputnik V for now because it said that some studies have suggested that the Russian vaccine was associated with higher susceptibility to HIV in men. In a statement, SAHPRA referred to past failed HIV vaccines that used a technology similar to that used to produce Sputnik V. However, as per a press note, the review process continues and the regulator said that it is still open to receiving further safety data from the Russian manufacturer.

Sputnik V's manufacturer says concerns about vaccine 'completely unfounded'

The Gamaleya Center, Sputnik V's manufacturer, on other hand, has called the concerns about the vaccine 'completely unfounded'. According to the RFERL media agency, Gamaleya Center said that the speculation about the link between Adenovirus Type 5 and HIV transmission in high-risk populations was based on 'small-scale inconclusive studies' among volunteers with highly probable risky behaviour. It clearly stated that there is no evidence of an increased risk of HIV infection among the human population.

(Image: PTI)

