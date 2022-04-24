Nigeria: Massive Explosion In Oil Refinery Kills Over 50 People, Several Others Injured

More than 50 people were burnt to death and several others were injured following an explosion at an illegal oil refinery in southeastern Nigeria, state officials and police said on Saturday. The fire that was reported to have spread to nearby properties might have claimed the lives of more than 100, said a Lagos-based Punch newspaper report.

Nigeria oil refinery accident

On Friday night, the fire broke out and quickly spread to two fuel storage areas at the illegal crude oil refinery, causing the complex to be “engulfed by fire which spread rapidly” within the area, said Declan Emelumba, the Imo State Commissioner for information. Emelumba added that the cause of the fire, the extent of the deaths, injuries, and damage were being investigated

“A lot of people died. The people who died are all illegal operators,” said Michael Abattam, spokesman of the Imo State Police Command.

The Imo state government declared the owner of the refinery a wanted individual, an official said.

In Nigeria where illegal refineries are common, allows shady business operators often avoid regulations and taxes by setting up refineries in remote areas, out of sight of authorities.

Despite being Africa’s largest producer of crude oil, Nigeria has very few official refineries and as a result, most gasoline and other fuels are imported, creating an opening for the illegal refinery operators. It is to be noted that crude oil production in the oil-rich Niger Delta region is widely affected due to illegal practices.

Further, as a measure to stop the stealing of the country's oil resources, the government has deployed the military to raid and destroy illegal refineries in the Niger delta.

(With AP input)

(Image: AP/Representative)