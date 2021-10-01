Nigeria: President Muhammadu Buhari Directs Conditional Lifting Of Ban On Twitter

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, October 1, has announced that he has ordered the lifting of the ban on Twitter in the country, provided certain conditions are met. Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the suspension on Twitter will be lifted in the country if the microblogging site follows national regulations, according to ANI. Nigerian authorities had suspended Twitter's operations in the country on June 5.

Addressing the nation on the country's independence day, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said that after the government announced the suspension of Twitter in the country, they contacted the government to resolve the issue, according to ANI. Buhari added that the Presidential committee was set up by the government in order to engage with Twitter. "Following the extensive engagements, the issues are being addressed and I have directed that the suspension be lifted but only if the conditions are met to allow our citizens continue the use of the platform for business and positive engagements" Nigerian President was quoted as saying by The Punch, a Nigerian daily.

Furthermore, Nigerian President Buhari mentioned that the telecommunications companies will grant access to Twitter in Nigeria if they pay taxes and follow "national security and local content on the social network", according to AP. Even though he did not explain how the plan will be executed, he mentioned that they must ensure that the companies use the platform to "enhance the lives of our people".

The Nigerian authorities had banned Twitter’s operation in the country on June 5 two days after the microblogging platform deleted a post of Buhari. Reportedly, the suspension of Twitter operations was announced after the microblogging site had deleted a post by Buhari in which he threatened to treat separatists "in the language they will understand", according to The Associated Press. Even though the authorities have refuted the claims that deletion of posts as the reason for banning Twitter. While banning Twitter, the government said, "the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence".

