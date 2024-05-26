 Over 100 Killed in 2 Weeks as Rival Sudanese Groups Battle in el- | Republic World
Published 18:35 IST, May 26th 2024

Over 100 Killed in 2 Weeks as Rival Sudanese Groups Battle in North Darfur City

The conflict between Sudan's military and the paramiltary RSF group has, thus far, killed more than 14,000 people and wounded thousands more.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Thousands have died as a result of the Sudanese civil war and aid groups have warned that the nation is on the brink of a major famine.
Thousands have died as a result of the Sudanese civil war and aid groups have warned that the nation is on the brink of a major famine. | Image: AP
  • 2 min read

18:35 IST, May 26th 2024

