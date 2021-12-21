Pig Painter Pigcasso’s Artwork ‘Wild And Free’ Sold For Record-breaking £20,000: Report

An abstract art from a pig painter named was sold for a record-breaking £20,000. The pig who has attained global acclaim as an artist was rescued from slaughter in 2016, reported DailyMail. The painting, 'Wild and Free,' was sold to a German buyer named Peter Esser on Monday, 13 December.

The artwork which has been traded for £20,000 broke the previous record for an artwork made by an animal set at £14,000. Earlier, the record of an animal’s artwork set by a chimp named in Congo in 2005 was sold for £14,000, as per the DailyMail report. The Pigcasso on its Facebook handle announced the sale of painting by the pig to a German buyer. The painting, Wild and Free, was bought on Monday hours after it came up for sale.

The painting contains acrylic streaks of blue, green and white and Pigcasso, the pig artists took several weeks to complete the artwork. The Pigcasso was saved as a piglet from slaughter by Joanne Lefson and since then, it has created hundreds of paintings over the last five years, as per the news report. Reportedly, Pigcasso was saved by Joanne Lefson a month after birth on the outskirts of Cape Town in 2016. The pig painter lives at Farm Sanctuary South Africa where a number of rescued animals are living in the Franschhoek Valley of South Africa.

Joanne Lefson revealed that she wanted Pigcasso to make something that was not earlier made, reported DailyMail. She added that the artwork was sold within 72 hours after being posted on social media, as per the report. Joanne had noticed that the pig had an interest in painting after some paintbrushes were by mistake left in her staff. After seeing the knack for a painting, she decided to nurture the interest in pig which has now created more than 400 artworks.

Image: Facebook/Pigcasso