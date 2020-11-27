Roch Marc Christian Kabore Wins Burkina Faso Elections, To Be President For Second Term

Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has been declared the winner of the recently-held general elections in his country as he secured a second term with over 57 percent of the total votes. Kabore won with a big majority in the first round of the elections that were held on November 22, thus, eliminating the need for a second-round that could have dimmed his chances because of one single candidate backed by united opposition standing against him.

Opposition alleges election fraud

Opposition forces, however, have complained that elections were mired by fraud and irregularities, claiming several last moment changes to voting areas, closed polling stations, and insecure handling of ballot boxes. The country has been facing "Islamist terrorism" for the last several years and due to that many polling stations, mainly in the north, remained closed and elections were not held in certain areas fearing terrorist strikes. The closure of polling stations meant a reduction in turnout, which opposition parties allege helped Kabore and his alliance partners.

But pro-Kabore parties have said that the closure of polling stations in some areas has affected all parties equally. The Congress for Democracy and Progress (CDP), which ruled Burkina Faso until 2014, suffered a major blow in the elections as its candidate Eddie Komboigo managed to get only 15.48 percent of the votes.

The apparent winner and the incumbent Kabore based his election campaign largely on his government's efforts in defeating the "jihadists" that have been sowing hatred and violence in the country since 2015. After the election victory, Kabore promised to "rebuild" the country and called for a unified Burkina Faso. He also vowed to be president of all Burkinabe, "without exception". The election for the national assembly was also held along with the presidency, where Kabore may face problems in gaining an overall majority.

(Image Credit: AP)

