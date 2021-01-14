Scientists Discover Dual-coloured Species Of Bat In West Africa

A new species of bat has been discovered in Western Africa during conservation efforts. While bats have particularly come under scrutiny during the coronavirus pandemic, the discovery has set a celebratory mood amongst the biologists and conservationists. The discovery came into light after the American Museum of Natural History shared an image of the dual coloured mammal on Twitter.

Myotis nimbaensis

The newly discovered species has been named Myotis nimbaensis and the nomenclature is in honour of the Guinea mountain range's habitat. As per the museum, the dual-coloured bat features orange and black colours. The mammal is native of the Nimba Mountains in West Africa, where it was discovered.

“In an age of extinction, a discovery like this offers a glimmer of hope,” said Winifred Frick, chief scientist at Bat Conservation International and an associate research professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz. “It’s a spectacular animal. It has this bright-orange fur, and because it was so distinct, that led us to realize it was not described before.”

New snake species

Scientists in the United States have discovered a new species of snake which is no longer than a pencil and was previously overlooked despite being found in 2006. Scientists at the Biodiversity Institute of the University of Kansas recently decided to study ethanol-preserved liver or muscle tissue samples from individuals that were found in 2006 and 2012 during field missions in the Philippines. After the scientists studied the snakes carefully, they discovered that the reptiles belong to a new snake genus called Levitonius, and a new species, called Levitonius mirus.

