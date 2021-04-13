Somalia Extends Federal Govt Mandate By Two Years Amid International Pressure

Somalia’s lower house of parliament on April 12 voted to extend the mandate of the president. The leaders of the lower house voted to extend the federal government by two years in an attempt to end a political crisis after national elections were delayed in early February. However, the leaders of the Senate have opposed the decision and have called it "dangerous".

The leaders from across the world had pressurised the Somalia leaders to end the "stalemate". The vote to hold a direct election in two years, that would require the federal government and president to stay in office, came amid international pressure. The United Nations had warned that Somalia, was rebuilding after three decades of conflict but the extremist attacks were still affecting the stability of the country.

The international community has also warned against a mandate extension. Somalia’s government for months had tried to conduct the elections but the leaders did not reach a consensus about how to carry out the process. The regional states of Puntland and Jubbaland objected to certain issues while the international community warned against holding a partial election. The crisis in the country led to violence against demonstrators who opposed an election delay.

The leaders in the lower house of parliament on April 12 unanimously voted for extending the president's mandate except for three leaders who opposed the decision while one abstained. The Senate deputy speaker, Abshir Axmad took to his Twitter handle to criticize the process. He said that the decision was a threat to democracy. He further added the lower house of parliament cannot make this decision without the approval of the Senate.

The vote followed a brief drama in which the police commissioner for Mogadishu and its surroundings, Sadaq Omar Hassan, ordered police to stop the parliament meeting in order to “avoid instability.” He was fired shortly afterward. The lower house of parliament “can’t undertake such a consequential decision without the approval of the Senate.

Even while still legitimately in place, HoP can't undertake such a consequential decision w/o the approval of the Senate. It's incumbent upon the PM, as the only legally caretaker institution to take full charge & oversee a transition of power. — Sen. Abshir Axmad (@SenatorAbshir) April 12, 2021

"President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has urged the citizens to seize the historic chance to choose their destiny as the House of the People voted to return the elections mandate to the people,” the presidency said in a Twitter post. Meanwhile, the U. Security Council urged Somalia’s government on March 9 to organize elections “without delay”. They emphasized the pressing threat to the country’s security from al-Shabab and armed opposition groups.



