Somalia's Parliament Ousts Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire In No-confidence Vote

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire was removed from his post in a vote of no confidence on Saturday. Reports claimed that Hassan was removed for having failed to facilitate a fully democratic election in the country. 170 of the 178-member parliament supported the motion of no-confidence and the removal was immediately endorsed by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

Vote backed by 170 lawmakers

As per reports, the no-confidence motion was moved on July 25 as members of the Parliament learnt that the ruling government had failed to live up to its promise of holding a free, fair and democratic election in 2021. While speaking about what comes next, parliamentary speaker Mohamed Mursal reportedly said that the president will now appoint a new prime minister who will have to facilitate democratic elections in 2021.

The government of Somalia only controls part of the country and is constantly in conflict with the al-Qaeda-affiliated al-Shabaab militant group who have been conducting an ongoing insurgency. The country has set itself the goal of holding a one-person-one-vote by the year 2021 instead of the complex and confusing system it uses currently wherein special delegates are tasked with choosing lawmakers that in turn choose the president.

When it became clear that Khaire, 52, who was a newcomer to the political scene could not fulfil the promise of a fully democratic election in 2021, lawmakers decided to pass a no-confidence vote.

In the absence of Khaire, President Mohamed has appointed deputy prime minister Mahdi Mohamed Guled as the acting prime minister citing that government programs must continue. According to reports, the internal security minister, Mohamed Abukar who is a key ally of Khaire has claimed that the parliamentary speaker and the president conspired to remove Khaire so that they could extend their terms.

