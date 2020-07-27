South Africa Jailbreak Caught On Camera, All 68 Inmates Recaptured After Escaping Prison

In a rare case of things going absolutely haywire in a prison, 68 inmates were reported to have escaped from the Malmesbury Prison in South Africa. Now, the government has announced that all inmates were recaptured on July 24. According to reports, the breakout from the South African jail happened when inmates managed to overpower the prison guards during an exercise session.

All 68 inmates recaptured

As per reports, the inmates locked three guards in a cell before making their escape. Earlier reports also indicated that all the inmates were being transferred to court for trial. At first, it was reported that 69 inmates had escaped but one inmate had gone to a different cell and authorities could not track him down and therefore assumed he had also escaped.

As per reports, the Malmesbury Prison was badly understaffed during the jailbreak and only 20 officers were on duty for a total of 451 inmates in the prison. The inmates reportedly overpowered the guards and took their keys and locked the gaurds. The prison escape was partially caught on camera by a civilian who was sitting in his car.

Ronald Lamola, South Africa’s Justice Minister in a statement thanked the people for providing critical information That led to the arrest of the inmates. All the inmates who escaped the prison during the jailbreak would be punished for their actions, he was reported saying.

