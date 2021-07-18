South Africa Witnesses Worst Post-apartheid Violence; Over 200 Killed, Just 1 Arrested

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa joined post-riot cleanup activities on Sunday, July 18 in an effort to prevent racial conflict and vigilantism following the country's worst unrest since apartheid ended. During a week of unrest, rioters raided retail malls, and unidentified parties destroyed important industrial infrastructure and disrupted trade routes, more than 200 people died. In total, 212 people were killed around the country, many of whom were shot and others died in looting stampedes.

Former President Jacob Zuma sentenced to 15 months in prison

After former President Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison for refusing to comply with a corruption investigation, the deadliest violence in post-apartheid South Africa occurred. In a separate case, he is expected to appear in court on Monday to face graft charges.

"We all admit there were lapses... we will gather ourselves and do a proper review," Ramaphosa told a crowd gathered outside a Soweto mall. It should be emphasized that Soweto is the most populous area in Gauteng Province, which is the country's economic engine.

Damage worth USD 1 billion takes place

"People want to defend what we have in form of democracy, our Constitution, and our economy," he continued. Despite Ramaphosa's problems, just one person has been caught in what has been described as an attempted "insurgency" that resulted in an estimated USD 1 billion in damages.

When asked if he will reshuffle his security ministers, Ramaphosa answered, "Yes, we are discussing the situation." People in areas hit by looting, arson, and violence are having trouble acquiring basic essentials like food because a substantial number of establishments have been destroyed and others have remained closed. The province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has been the hardest hit, with many people fearing famine.

Police Minister Bheki Cele issued a warning against "vigilante acts" Friday night in Phoenix, a slum west of Durban populated primarily by Indian-origin South Africans. Residents of Phoenix have been accused of victimizing their black counterparts, prompting the warning.

"If we hear that people are being racially profiled at roadblocks set up in the area... (people) including police are being intimidated, violated, and in extreme cases, people are being beaten up, and their cars being searched and destroyed," Cele said late Saturday. He said a task squad of ten investigators would be dispatched to the area to investigate the deaths of 20 persons who were killed in the chaos. Officials evacuated numerous beaches surrounding Durban because of the potential that a chemical release from a business set ablaze during the pandemonium tainted the water, in addition to the human toll and economic damage.