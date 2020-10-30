South African President Ramaphosa In Quarantine After Contact With COVID-19 Positive Guest

After coming in contact with a COVID-19 positive guest during an event, South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has gone into quarantine. As per reports, a dinner was held last weekend with only about 35 guests and was organised in an effort to raise funds for South Africa’s schools. The guest who tested positive Is currently undergoing medical treatment, on the other hand, Ramaphosa has not shown any symptoms.

South African President continues work in quarantine

As per a spokesperson of the South African Government, the party where Ramaphosa met the infected guest followed all relevant COVID-19 protocols. All guests were reportedly screened, social distancing measures were adopted and all guests were wearing masks.

The South African President became aware of the guest's COVID-19 diagnosis on Tuesday, October 27 after unveiling a statue at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International airport.

News that the South African President has gone into self-quarantine comes amid a sharp uptick in new virus cases in the country. On October 28, South Africa recorded over 1,000 new virus cases and nearly 50 virus-related deaths in just 24 hours. As per reports, South Africa currently accounts for 40 percent of all COVID-19 cases in Africa.

Ramaphosa has said that he and his administration is keeping a close eye on the pandemic, the South African leader has also urged all citizens to continue wearing masks and following proper hygiene.

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 44 million people worldwide with the global death toll crossing 1,000,000. South Africa has reported more than 700,000 COVID-19 cases and has a death toll of just over 19,000 people.

(With AP inputs, Image AP)

