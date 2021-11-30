South African Province, Where Omicron Was Detected, Records 300% Spike In Hopsitalisations

South Africa’s province of Gauteng, where the Omicron COVID-19 variant was first detected has registered over 300% increase in coronavirus infection-related hospitalisations this week. As the Omicron scare continues to engulf the world in chaos, the Gauteng province which includes the city of Johannesburg has recorded at least 580 hospitalisations because of the COVID-19 peak.

Daily Mail reported citing the official data that the increase in Coronavirus infections in the South African province is a 330% jump from 135% just two weeks ago. Reportedly, just under 40% of Gauteng with 12 million residents have received at least a single shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccination rate of the province is the third-lowest of South Africa’s total 12 provinces. Last week, the new Omicron variant was detected in at least 77 cases in the region.

The World Health Organization (WHO) called Omicron “variant of concern” and noted that it is “highly-mutated” triggering fears that the B.1.1.529 variant is the most infectious strain of SARS-CoV-2 which has been discovered yet. However, it is to note that South African health officials have reported that the cases of the Omicron variant are mostly mild. Reportedly, the hike in hospitalisations in Gauteng seem to indicate otherwise.

Number of hospitalisations doubled last week

Gauteng is also the largest province in South Africa by the number of residents which are over 12 million. The COVID-19 cases peaked around three months ago and the province was experiencing a decrease in hospitalisations from the virus for several weeks. During the week that ended on 7 November, 120 hospitalisations were related to Coronavirus infections. But last week, the figure doubled to 276 before jumping to 580.

The media outlet stated that because the genetic sequencing is only performed on a small percentage of the COVID-19 positive tests, experts are unable to determine which of the patients have Omicron or any other strain. South African officials have noted that the cases due to Omicron strain are mild, to a surprising extent. Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African Medical Association board member, told The Telegraph, “Their symptoms were so different and so mild from those I had treated before.”

“It presents mild disease with symptoms being sore muscles and tiredness for a day or two not feeling well. So far, we have detected that those infected do not suffer the loss of taste or smell. They might have a slight cough. There are no prominent symptoms. Of those infected some are currently being treated at home,” Coetzee further told the media outlet.

