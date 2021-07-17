Indians Under Attack, South African President Admits Govt 'poorly Prepared' To Face Riots

As South Africa is currently witnessing the worst violence and civil unrest, the President of South Africa on Friday, July 16, admitted that the Government was poorly prepared for the violence. President Cyril Ramaphosa in his statement also revealed that his Government was not capable enough to swiftly take charge against the violence. The unrest reportedly began over the Court's ruling to arrest and jail the country's former President Jacob Zuma, culminating years of political turmoil.

The President also described public violence as an 'orchestrated campaign' while appreciating efforts put forward by the country's security forces. This is little consolation, however, given the shocking visuals and accounts that Republic TV has received regarding the unbridled attack on Indians and their establishments in the country.

"As this government, we must acknowledge that we were poorly prepared for an orchestrated campaign of public violence, destruction and sabotage of this nature. While we commend the brave actions of our security forces on the ground, we must admit that we did not have the capabilities and plans in place to respond swiftly and decisively," said President Ramaphosa.

Claiming there was no need of declaring Emergency, the President added that 'Emergency should only be declared when all other means of stabilizing the situation have shown to be inadequate'. The President showered confidence in the restoration of peace as nearly 25,000 South African troops were deployed in the protest areas. The troops will work together with local communities and social partners,' added the South African President.

South African riots

Violence rocked on the streets of Zulu-Natal and nearby areas a week ago, after court ruled for the arrest of 79-year-old former President Zuma. The accused was charged with allegations of taking bribes for government contracts, allowing influential businesspeople to select Ministers in his Cabinet and other particularly dicey claims. Some allegations also mentioned that he misused government funds for personal gains. However, Zuma has denied all charges and claims himself to be innocent.

Rioters have reportedly torched buildings, looted shopping centres and clashed with police which has led to the death of as many as 117 people and the arrest of over 1700 so far. To keep the violence in check, on Monday, July 12, South Africa deployed 25,000 soldiers to help end the unrest. All this while, the Indian government has raised concerns about the safety of the Indian community in South Africa.

Yesterday, July 16, External Affairs Minister of India, S Jaishankar dialed his South African counterpart to ensure the safety of Indians residing there. EAM S. Jaishankar also assured the Indian communities in South Africa that, they were in constant touch with the concerned authorities to ensure the safety of lives and livelihood of those facing uncertainty. Meanwhile, the High Commissioner of South Africa in Delhi also updated the Government of India about the prolonged disturbing riots in South Africa and assured them about being in touch with the Indian leaders.

