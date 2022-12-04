'South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa Will Not Step Down:' Spokesperson

The President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa will not step down from his role in the wake of the money-theft incident involving his farm, said his spokesperson, BBC reported.

Further, the contention revolves around allegations that he concealed the theft of significant amounts of cash by keeping them on his premises. However, Ramaphosa's spokesperson hinted that he would continue to fight and would pursue a second term as the head of his African National Congress party rather than stepping down. Besides this, a panel of legal professionals decided that the President has a case to answer.

According to Vincent Magwenya, "President Ramaphosa is not resigning based on a flawed report, neither is he stepping aside." He added by saying, “It may be in the long-term interest and sustainability of our constitutional democracy, well beyond the Ramaphosa presidency, that such a clearly flawed report is challenged."

Cyril Ramaphosa's 'Farmgate' scandal

Furthermore, the controversy known as "Farmgate", as per media reports, may lead to the impeachment of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. A three-volume report that was published by an independent panel revealed that Cyril Ramaphosa had misused his authority and violated an anti-corruption statute.

Ramaphosa is accused of concealing a theft from his farm for $4 million in 2020, which also involved abduction and paying thieves to stay quiet. Former South African spy boss Arthur Fraser brought the lawsuit. According to the Associated Press, Ramaphosa has been accused of money laundering, bribery, as well as violating South Africa's restrictions on foreign currency over the loss of $4 million from his Phala Phala game farm in the northern Limpopo province two years ago.

It is pertinent to mention that as per the BBC report, Ramaphosa acknowledged that money had been taken, but claimed that it was only $580,000 and not $4 million. The panel, led by a former chief justice, stated that it had "substantial doubt" regarding the President's claim that the $580,000 came from the sale of buffalo.

The results of the panel have been delivered to parliament, which will review them and determine whether or not to begin the process of impeaching the President.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa is being urged to step down by members of his own governing ANC as well as the opposition

(Image: AP)