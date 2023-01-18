South Africa's Ramaphosa Cancels Trip To Davos Amid Growing Energy Crisis In Country

In the wake of the energy crisis in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa has cancelled his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as reported by The Guardian. The news of his trip cancellation was confirmed by his office on Sunday, as he was supposed to head a South African delegation to Switzerland to attract foreign investment.

Notably, South Africa is witnessing daily power outage issues for eight to eleven hours a day, leaving offices, hospitals, factories, and tens of thousands of small businesses closed. The regular power cuts are also causing increased cases of crime, traffic disruptions, and massive waste as food supply chains collapse. Meanwhile, protestors in large numbers in the eastern region of the commercial capital Johannesburg have also been blocking roads and burning tyres to protest against the growing crisis.

South African President cancels trip to World Economic Forum amid energy crisis at home

South Africa’s power generation utility, Eskom, has apologised to the public but has not given a clear answer as to when the power will be stored on the national grid, according to The Guardian. It is pertinent to note that Africa's largest industrialised economy has witnessed a power crisis for several years. Analysts, on the other hand, have blamed the shortfall on a failure to invest in an old fleet largely operating on coal-fuelled power stations, a lack of a modern system, a skilled workforce, and growing corruption.

"The frustration of households, parents, and learners who have commenced the school calendar year facing power shortages is understandable, acknowledged Vincent Magwenya, who is the president’s spokesperson. Ramaphosa was set to attend the meeting at the World Economic Forum with his delegation to attract foreign investment, but now he would attend a series of meetings devoted to resolving the energy crisis, Magwenya said.

On Monday, the South African currency also slumped Neighboring countries have sent additional power, but the emergency use of fuel-based generators will only be possible if Eskom is provided with huge funds. Meanwhile, regulating authorities have recently said that they will allow Eskom to raise prices by almost a third over the next two years, despite power cuts, per the outlet.

Image: AP