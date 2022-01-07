Sudan: 2 Killed, 54 Military Officials Wounded As Anti-coup Protestors Take On Govt

Nearly two demonstrators have lost their lives, while 54 security personnel were injured in violent protests in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, on Thursday, according to Sudanese police. In a statement, police announced that approximately sixty individuals were arrested during the demonstrations and legal actions were taken against the suspects. Police have further accused the protestors of conducting aggression as well as violence against security officers, Xinhua reported.

According to eyewitnesses, the demonstrators attempted to enter the presidential palace but were dispersed by security personnel using tear gas. On Thursday, the new anti-military protests were held in the capital city, for the demand of a civilian government. Prior to the scheduled demonstrations, communications and internet connections on cellphones in Khartoum were blocked earlier in the day.

Furthermore, major routes in central Khartoum were closed, and military soldiers have been deployed all around the army's general command headquarters as well as the presidential palace. Prior to the anti-military rallies, there were announcements of closing of bridges connecting the three main cities of Khartoum, Omdurman, and Bahri, while the Al-Halfaya and Suba bridges remained accessible to traffic.

Prime Minister resigns amid Sudan anti-military protest

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok had announced his resignation on January 2 amid a surge of demonstrations in the nation during the recent weeks. In addition to this, following the Prime Minister’s resignation, the United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on January 3 that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has denounced brutality against pro-democracy protestors in Sudan and asked security forces to use extreme caution. It is worth noting that Guterres' comments came after scores of protest-related fatalities, including the killings of two anti-coup protestors in Omdurman.

Sudan has been in political turmoil since Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, announced a state of emergency and dismissed the National Council and administration on October 25, 2021. Al-Burhan and then-Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok had inked a political declaration on November 21, 2021, which included Hamdok's reinstatement as Prime Minister, however, the agreement failed to pacify the crowd in the street.

(Image: AP)