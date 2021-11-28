Sudan Army Staves Off Attack By Ethiopian Troops, Casualties Reported On Both Sides

The Sudanese Armed Forces have thwarted a raid attempt by Ethiopian troops and armed forces along the border region between the two nations on Saturday. According to the Sudan Tribune, the Sudanese army prevented an assault by Ethiopian forces and allied Amhara militia to advance much further into Sudan, as part of an operation against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

A statement which is acquired by Sputnik from the Sudanese army reveals that there have been several losses of lives from both sides due to the attempted invasion by Ethiopian soldiers. This move came after the Ethiopian parliament announced a six-month state of emergency across the nation previously this month to safeguard the people from TPLF insurgents who are marching into Addis Ababa, the capital of the nation. Even after a ceasefire agreement negotiated earlier this spring, the unrest in Ethiopia is still growing.

Nine Ethiopian opposition created a coalition against the present administration

Furthermore, as per Sputnik, nine Ethiopian opposition organisations have created a new coalition at the start of this month, according to a number of Western sources, with the goal of overthrowing the present administration and forming a transitional ruling body. The TPLF as well as the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), both of which Addis Ababa deems terrorist organisations, are said to be part of the alliance.

On the other hand, in the midst of Ethiopia's deteriorating scenario, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had promised on November 22, Monday to command the nation's struggle against the Tigray People's Liberation Front "from the battlefront". He announced he will join the Ethiopian Army on Tuesday, a significant new move in the catastrophic year-long battle. When the Associated Press approached the Prime Minister's office regarding his plans to join the army, his staff denied providing any information.

Meanwhile, Sudan repelled the attack of Ethiopian troops when the nation itself is fighting against the military coup which overthrew the transitional government and detained a number of civilian leaders. Millions of people initiated anti-coup rallies and took streets against Sudanese army troops led by Sudanese Army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who assumed control of the country on October 25. Sudan has been ripped apart by military warfare since then. Thousands of people marched around the country, demanding a civilian-led transitional administration.

