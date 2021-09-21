Sudan Government Detains Over 40 Military Officers Planning Coup

On Tuesday, almost 40 officers were arrested for their role in a failed coup attempt in Sudan. According to Sputnik, quoting Al Jazeera, a Sudanese government officer told about the arrest of the 40 policemen in Khartoum, Sudan's capital. The Sudanese army thwarted the coup attempt by using tanks to block several roads leading to the parliament building.

According to al-Mayadeen, tanks blocked roads to Khartoum's Omdurman Bridge, near the parliament building. A military coup was attempted, and military intelligence tracked those who attempted the coup on Tuesday. They had been watched for a long time and were apprehended as soon as they took their first real steps toward staging a coup citing a high-ranking military source, Sputnik reported.

Arrest of high-ranking commanders

Over three dozen troops, including high-ranking commanders, have been arrested, according to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to brief the media. He did not provide any additional information, only stating that a military statement would be released soon. Footage of troops and armoured vehicles stationed to major highways and crossroads in Khartoum had gone viral on the internet. The military headquarters and other government buildings in the city have also been beefed up in terms of security. A member of the sovereign council, Mohammed Hassan al-Taishi, described the effort as a 'foolish and poor option.'

The coup attempt was blamed on remnants of the al-Bashir government, according to Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who described it as an attempt to sabotage Sudan's democratic transition. He said that the effort underscored the necessity for a comprehensive, clear and transparent examination of the transition during an emergency Cabinet meeting televised on state-run television.

Sudan's shaky path to democracy

Sudan has been on a shaky path to democracy since Al-Bashir was deposed by the military in April 2019, after four months of widespread demonstrations. Al-Bashir's administration, which was associated with Islamists for decades, has tried to stifle ideologues in the military and other security services for decades. In 1989, an Islamist-backed military coup brought Al-Bashir to power. A combined civilian-military government presently governs the country. As it attempts to rebuild the country's shattered economy, attract much-needed international help and provide the democracy it promised, the transitional government has been under growing pressure to stop conflicts with rebel groups.

(Inputs from ANI/ AP News)

(Image: Twitter/@abdu9511)