Sudan: Mass Demonstrations Begin In Khartoum & Other Cities Demanding Civilian Rule

On Thursday, mass demonstrations began in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, as well as in other towns, demanding civilian rule and further condemning the coup d'etat carried out in October this year.

These protests took place after the Sudanese Professionals Association, which is leading the demonstrations, published a statement asking people to participate in Thursday's marches. Various demonstrations gathered at Sharwani bus station, as per eyewitnesses, to march to the Republican Palace, Xinhua reported.

According to eyewitnesses, hundreds of Sudan army forces have been placed at the entrances to the bridges connecting the three major towns of Khartoum, Omdurman, and Bahri, the majority of which were closed by the government before the commencement of the protests. Further, the internet connection and data access on mobile phones were disrupted earlier in the day on Thursday.

The protests in demand for civil rule in Sudan had emerged since General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had proclaimed a state of emergency and dismissed the Sovereign Council and administration on October 25. In addition to this, on November 21, Fattah al-Burhan and then-Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok had signed a political statement that included Hamdok's reinstatement as Prime Minister, but the agreement has yet to pacify the streets.

Sudanese army forces had detained 114 anti-coup demonstrators

Meanwhile, earlier in a separate protest, Sudanese army forces had detained 114 anti-coup demonstrators on December 27 over alleged infractions during rallies in Khartoum, according to a statement from the State Security Affairs Coordination Committee. Sudanese forces had dispersed a large pro-democracy protest in the capital city by using tear gas as well as water cannons to turn them away from assembling in front of 'sovereign and strategic' facilities.

Despite the extensive attacks on demonstrators demanding a civilian government, Sudanese officials claimed that the army personnel used minimum force to cope with the alleged infarctions. At least 58 police officers were hurt while tackling the demonstration, according to the officials. There were also various injuries among the demonstrators, including suffocation and stampede.

