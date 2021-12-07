Sudan: Nearly 48 People Killed, Several Injured In Tribal Conflict In West Darfur Region

During a tribal conflict in Sudan's West Darfur area on Monday, nearly 48 individuals were killed and several were injured, according to the statement released from the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, a non-governmental group. "Initial reports indicated that there have been 48 deaths from live ammunition and a large number of injuries, some critical, as a result of the bloody conflict in Kirainik area in West Darfur state," citing the statement, Xinhua reported.

Furthermore, in another separate report, the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced People in Darfur, a non-governmental organisation, verified that armed gunmen attacked the Kirainik district in West Darfur state, killing or injuring scores of people. The report also stated that the violence escalated in the region when armed militias attacked, killed as well as injured a number of internally displaced people (IDPs) and set fire to the IDP shelters and market in Kirainik.

Meanwhile, the total number of individuals killed or injured in such tribal conflict has not been disclosed by Sudanese authorities. Darfur Region Governor Arko Minni Minnawi stated that efforts have been taken to implement effective measures to avoid tribal mobilisation and fragmentation, which might lead to the burning of communities and escalation of the war.

Transitional Sovereign Council held meeting to control tribal violence in the region

In addition to this, the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan had conducted a meeting on Monday at the Republican Palace in Khartoum to evaluate the tragic incident in Darfur and Kordofan states. The council's spokesperson, Salma Abdul-Jabbar Al-Mubarak noted in a statement, "The council expressed regret over the occurrence of such events which led to bloodshed and loss of property," as per Xinhua.

The spokesperson informed that the council also emphasised the need of confronting parties that want to cause chaos and terror among civilians. In the meeting, the council further directed that stronger control be exercised over the situation in certain areas in order to establish the law and order, to limit the flow of armaments from crisis-stricken neighbouring nations, and prevent illicit trading.

During the reign of former President Omar al-Bashir, Sudan's Darfur area has been engulfed in civil strife since 2003. Al-Bashir was driven out of the authority in April 2019. A deal was inked on October 3, 2020, by Sudan's transitional administration aimed to stop the armed conflict in the Darfur area, however, several other armed groups have yet to join the deal. Efforts to settle the tribal wars, which have become a persistent concern for the local populace and the problematic region's government, have been unsuccessful for years.

