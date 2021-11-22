Sudan: Opposition Rejects Accord Between Abdalla Hamdok And Army, Calls It 'treasonous'

The Sudanese coalition of labour unions denounced a political deal inked by the military and previously deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in a statement on November 21, ANI reported. Sudan has signed a political accord that will allow Abdalla Hamdok to be restored as prime minister. Sudan's top general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, signed the agreement with Hamdok earlier on Sunday to resume the transition to civilian administration nearly a month after a military coup. The agreement also ensures the release of all political prisoners in Sudan.

"The treasonous agreement signed today between Hamdok and Burhan is completely rejected and concerns only its parties. This is just a false attempt to legitimise the recent coup and the authority of the Military Council, as well as the political suicide of Dr Abdalla Hamdok," the conutry's opposition said in its statement.

According to terms broadcasted on state TV, the 14-point agreement, signed in the Presidential palace in Khartoum, also provides for the release of all political prisoners detained during the coup and says that a 2019 constitutional declaration will serve as the framework for a political transition, Al-Jazeera reported.

The Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) civilian coalition, which had been sharing power with the military, said it did not recognise any agreement with the armed forces. It said those who carried out and supported the coup should face justice, and it urged citizens to attend Sunday's anti-military marches. The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) also voted against the political agreement on Sunday.

Protestors flock Khartoum streets ahead of Al-Burhan-Hamdok meeting

Thousands of demonstrators marched towards the Presidential palace in Khartoum, Sudan's capital, on November 21, ahead of the meeting between Al-Burhan and Hamdok. Demonstrators hoisted Sudanese flags and images of those killed in recent rallies against the coup last month and chanted anti-al-Burhan slogans. Security forces fired tear gas at demonstrators who were sceptical of the military's ongoing intentions, The Guardian reported. The agreement was announced at a time the death toll since the coup had surpassed 40. The latest death reported was that of a 16-year-old.

With the military is striving to preserve its strengthened control, the civilian opposition remains divided over the arrangement, Hamdok's release has left the country in a state of considerable political uncertainty, according to several media reports. It was also uncertain whether the current efforts would be enough to alleviate tensions between military and civilian political groups, particularly over the military's involvement in Sudan's stalled political transition.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: AP/Twitter)