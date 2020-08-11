Sudan: Trial Of Ex-President Omar Al-Bashir Over 1989 Military Coup Postponed On Request

The trial of ousted Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir was postponed on August 7 at the request of his defence, a prosecution lawyer reportedly said. The trial of Bashir along with 27 other co-accused, over the military coup that brought him to power at least three decades ago, was opened with a short hearing in July. The second hearing was set for August 11 but the defence lawyers have requested a delay for three of the defendants including the ex-Sudanese President and two former senior officials of the National Congress Party, that was once in power but is now inoperative.

One of the prosecution lawyers, Moaz Hadra told an international media agency that the lawyers of at least three defendants filed a petition at the Court of Appeal to release three defendants on bail, after the court had rejected the request at trial’s first hearing on July 21. Hadra also added that the Court of Appeal ‘must rule’ and then set a new date for the trial.

Bashir and other officials accused along with him could face the death penalty if convicted over 1989 Islamist-backed overthrow of the government that was elected democratically of Sudan Prime Minister Sadek al-Mahadi. According to reports, this is also the first time in the modern history of the Arab world that the mastermind of the entire coup is tried for plotting a putsch. However, the man dubbed the true brain behind it, Hassan Turabi of the National Islamic Front, had died in 2016.

The ex-Sudanese President Bashir had retained power for at least 30 years before being overthrown on April 11, 2019, in the wake of several months of unforeseen, youth-organised protests. The trial also comes in the backdrop of Sudan’s joint civilian-military transitional government is introducing a series of changes and has even resumed the peace negotiations with the rebel groups in the country.

Read - U.N. Says Tens Of Thousands Affected By Floods In Sudan

Read - Heavy Rains And Floods Destroy Houses, Collapse Dam In Sudan

Mass grave likely to be linked to 1990 coup

The delaying of the second hearing of the trial came after the public prosecutor reportedly said in July-end that Sudanese authorities discovered a mass grave which is believed to contain the bodies of at least 28 army officers shot in a failed coup against repressive former Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir in 1990. It was also the second mass grave uncovered under Bashir’s era in as many months.

The transitional government after Bashir's overthrowing is jointly led by civilians as well as army generals and is seeking a path toward the democratic elections. The current administration is also attempting to hold Bashir’s government accountable for the atrocities committed by them during their leadership of three decades.

Read - UN Says Libyan Authorities Shot Dead Two Sudanese Migrants

Read - Ethiopia, Egypt And Sudan Agree To Resume Dialogues Over Disputed Nile Dam'

Image: AP

(With inputs from agencies)