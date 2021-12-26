Sudan: Troops Fire Tear Gas To Disperse Protestors Heading Presidential Palace In Khartoum

Sudan military forces on Saturday fired tear gas to disperse anti-coup protestors, who once again marched on the streets of the capital city of Khartoum to condemn the coup d'etat carried out in October this year. As per local media reports, thousands rallied from different locations, converging towards the presidential palace were met with water cannons and tear gas as they neared their destination. Fearing a violent turn of events, Sudanese authorities tightened security across Khartoum on Friday, after they were tipped off about a "huge wave" of demonstrators approaching "sovereign and strategic" building in the capital city.

The said protests are a trail of the massive pro-democracy movements that began in October after Sudan military head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan formed a Security Council deposing Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok. However, in November the Council and Hamdok cabinet reached a deal to reinstate the PM, which is believed to be a move aimed at sidelining the country's pro-democracy movement, the Associated Press reported. Addressing the media on the current civil crisis, the Sudanese Security Committee on Saturday said that the troops would "deal with chaos and violations," Sudanese state media SUNA had reported.

5 protestors wounded by pellets in Omdurman

Sudanese forces also fired live ammunition at protestors marching towards Khartoum, Nazim Sirag, an activist told CP24 News. At least 5 demonstrators were wounded in the gunfire in the Omdurman area and Khartoum's East Nile neighbourhood. "Many others suffered from breathing difficulties due to heavy smoke from tear gas," Sirag added.

In a bid to thwart further mass movement, Sudanese authorities have also shut down bridges over the Nile River, which connects Omdurman and the district of Bahri to the capital. Additionally, officials also cut off internet services on phones, a tactic widely used by al-Burhan since the coup rose to power. "The mechanism of a similar or identical to that used during the October post-coup blackout," Alp Toker, advocacy group NetBlocks told the Associated Press. Meanwhile, rallies are also underway in other major cities, including Wad Madani and Atbara.

The latest eruption comes after last weekend Sudanese Security forces dispersed a large number of protestors when they attempted to stage a sit-in-protests near the presidential palace. As many as three were killed and mother 300 were wounded on Sunday. As per United Nations, there were also reports of sexual harassment, including rape and molestation against female protestors.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)