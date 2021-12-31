Sudan: UN Chief Guterres Condemns Looting Of WFP Facility In Darfur Amid Food Crisis

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday condemned the looting and attacks on UN facilities, equipment and supplies provided to the Sudanese authorities for civilians in El Fasher, Darfur. The UN chief’s remarks came after last week, a World Food Programme (WFP) warehouse in the Borsa area of El Fasher town came under attack from unknown armed groups. The UN informed that more than 1,900 metric tons of food commodities that would have fed 730,000 people for a month were stolen. The food commodities were stolen after violence was reported at the former UN-African Union Hybrid Operation (UNAMID) base in El Fasher.

Denouncing the attacks on UN facilities, Guterres called on the Sudanese government to restore order. He also stressed that authorities must ensure that former UNAMID property as well the assets are strictly used for civilians adhering to the Framework Agreement that the Sudanese government signed in March 2021. Guterres called on authorities in Sudan to facilitate a safe working environment and passage for remaining UN operations in the region. He also expressed gratitude to the UN civilian and uniformed personnel who continued work on the ground in “challenging” circumstances.

WFP outraged over looting, calls it a ‘tremendous setback’

Lashing out at the “senseless attacks” WFP chief David Beasly strongly condemned the looting and destruction of assets of the agency. He said, “As a result, we have been forced to suspend WFP operations in North Darfur, effective immediately.” Beasley also said that the theft robbed nearly two million Sudanese of the food and nutritional support which was desperately needed. He added, “Not only is this a tremendous setback to WFP operations, but it endangers our staff and jeopardises our ability to meet the needs of the most vulnerable families.”

Additionally, the Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Khardiata Lo N’diaye said, “This was food assistance meant for Sudan’s most vulnerable people. Humanitarian assistance should never be a target” while adding “We urgently ask all parties to adhere to humanitarian principles and allow the safe delivery of life-saving assistance.”

(Image: UN)