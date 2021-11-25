Sudan's PM Abdalla Hamdok Orders Security For 'Martyrs' Day' Protests & Detainees' Release

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok ordered security for Thursday's protests and the immediate start of the procedure for releasing detainees, according to a statement from the prime minister's office. Hamdok issued the order during a meeting with Sudanese police leaders, during which they reviewed a detailed plan for securing the demonstrations and emphasised peaceful expression as a legitimate right under the principles of the Sudanese Revolution, which deposed former President Omar al Bashir in 2019, ANI reported.

According to the announcement, the procedure for releasing detainees applies throughout the country. Protests for a civilian state are anticipated in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, and other places on Thursday. Hamdok has initiated an investigation into infractions committed against demonstrators since the military power grab on 25 October. According to a statement from his office, the PM held a meeting with a group from the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), the largest civilian coalition opposing military authority, on Tuesday evening. On Sunday, the FFC had stated that it does not recognise any political accord with military officials.

Sudan's Political Crisis

Sudan has been in a political crisis since General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan proclaimed a state of emergency and dissolved the Sovereign Council and government on 25 October. On 21 November, however, after worldwide condemnation and large protests, Al-Burhan and then-removed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok negotiated a political agreement that included Hamdok's reappointment as Prime Minister. Following the coup, al-Burhan abolished major institutions and fired the leaders of state media, public corporations, and banks, as well as a number of provincial officials. Defections were also announced by ambassadors who were dismissed of their responsibilities.

12 out of the 17 ministers from Sudan's caucus asking for a totally civilian administration resigned on Monday, opposing Hamdok's strategy of dealing with the military. Despite the accord that resulted in the release of a few politicians, dozens of others remain imprisoned. Protest organisers have accused Hamdok of "treason" and promised to keep the pressure on the military-civilian authority overseeing Sudan's transition. Activists have resorted to social media to call for "Martyrs' Day" protests on Thursday to honour the 41 demonstrators slain in the post-coup persecution.

