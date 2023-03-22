Ugandan Parliament OKs Bill Imposing Death Penalty For Homosexuality, Faces Criticism

A controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill has been passed by the Ugandan members of parliaments which has attracted strong condemnation from rights campaigners, as per the Guardian news reports. The new bill, which has been passed, would mean that homosexual acts could face the death penalty. The bill was passed after all but two of the 389 legislators voted which has introduced "capital and life imprisonment sentences for gay sex and 'recruitment, promotion and funding' of same-sex 'activities'", reported The Guardian.

“A person who commits the offence of aggravated homosexuality and is liable, on conviction to suffer death,” read the bill which has been put forward by Robina Rwakoojo, the chairperson for legal and parliamentary affairs.

However, the bill has been criticised by many of Uganda's MPs. While criticising the new bill passed against the LGBTQ+ and which promotes the death penalty, Odoi-Oywelowo said: "The bill is ill-conceived, it contains provisions that are unconstitutional, reverses the gains registered in the fight against gender-based violence and criminalises individuals instead of conduct that contravenes all known legal norms.” Further, the MP added that the bill has not "introduce any value addition to the statute book and available legislative framework".

Row over the anti-LGBTQ+ bill passed in Uganda

After the bill was passed, Human rights campaigners bashed the bill and described it as “hate legislation” on the social media platform, Twitter. To name a few, Sarah Kasande, a Kampala-based lawyer and human rights activist and Gay activist Eric Ndawula have condemned the anti-LGBTQ+ bill. Taking to Twitter, Sarah Kasande wrote: "To the LGBTIQ community, I know this is a difficult day, but please don't lose hope. The battle is not over; this repugnant Bill will ultimately be struck down! We will fight until all individuals in Uganda can enjoy the rights guaranteed to them by the Constitution."

Further, one of the activists, Eric Ndawula wrote: "Today the Parliament of Uganda has passed the #AntiHomosexualityBill2023 with even more draconian clauses. What we have witnessed is a bill passed with hate with no regard of respect of fundamental human rights of LGBTQ people."

Bombastic Kasha, Uganda Feminist, Gender Human Rights, has also joined the fight against this discriminatory bill that has been passed on Tuesday. Taking to social media, she wrote, "Anti-homosexuality bill passed by @Parliament_Ug of Uganda. Organized crime in e house of our country is very unfortunate. We shall continue to fight this injustice. This lesbian woman is Ugandan even this piece of paper will stop me from enjoying my country. Struggle just begun."

The bill received widespread international criticism and was later nullified by Uganda’s constitutional court on procedural grounds. However, now it would be presented to President Yoweri Museveni, who can veto or sign it into law. The question is, will the Ugandan President veto the bill? Well, as per the Guardian reports, he had expressed his support for the bill in his very recent speech. The bill has been a setback for the LGBTQ+ community living in Africa, where homosexuality is illegal in most countries.

