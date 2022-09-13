Uganda's President Brings 'Mobile Armoured Toilet' To Kenya Counterpart's Oathtaking

As William Ruto swore in as Kenya’s fifth President on Tuesday and many global leaders and diplomats attended the swearing-in ceremony, Uganda President Yoweri Museveni purportedly reached the venue with his personal armored toilet.

Sharing the information with visuals, a Twitter user named Hopewell Chin’ono took to the micro-blogging platform and wrote, "African dictators are ridiculously hilarious." In a subsequent tweet, noting the details of the picture shared, the Twitter user also wrote, "It even has a red carpet for his Excellency."

A Kenya-based journalist wrote that the Ugandan President had arrived with an expensive convoy, with full regalia, and that the bringing along of the purported armoured toilet was an attempt at one-upmanship in comparison to his other fellow heads of state.

Reports about the 'Mobile Toilet' indicate that it is in fact, more than what it's billed to be. It's actually a full-blown mobile home that the President of 36 years has been using for some time now. It is said to be loaded with all the facilities a President would need for administration on the go.

William Ruto sworn in as Kenya's fifth president

A week after the Supreme Court upheld an election that crushed the hopes of the nation's most prominent political families and handed power to a man who began his career as a roadside chicken seller, William Ruto on Tuesday swore-in as the fifth President of Kenya. Notably, Ruto has also served as Deputy to President Uhuru Kenyatta since 2013.

Ruto has been the deputy to outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta but had a bitter split as Kenyatta backed Opposition leader Raila Odinga to succeed him in the August election and denounced Ruto as unfit for office. Kenyatta, however, publicly congratulated Ruto on Monday for the first time since he won.

Ruto is taking power at a time when Kenya is heavily burdened by debt that will challenge his efforts to fulfill sweeping campaign promises made to the country’s poor.