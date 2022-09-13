Last Updated:

Uganda's President Brings 'Mobile Armoured Toilet' To Kenya Counterpart's Oathtaking

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni brought his personal armored toilet to Kenya with him for President William Ruto’s inauguration.

Written By
Mahima Joshi
Africa

Image: AP/Twitter@@daddyhope


As William Ruto swore in as Kenya’s fifth President on Tuesday and many global leaders and diplomats attended the swearing-in ceremony, Uganda President Yoweri Museveni purportedly reached the venue with his personal armored toilet.  

Sharing the information with visuals, a Twitter user named Hopewell Chin’ono took to the micro-blogging platform and wrote, "African dictators are ridiculously hilarious." In a subsequent tweet, noting the details of the picture shared, the Twitter user also wrote, "It even has a red carpet for his Excellency."

A Kenya-based journalist wrote that the Ugandan President had arrived with an expensive convoy, with full regalia, and that the bringing along of the purported armoured toilet was an attempt at one-upmanship in comparison to his other fellow heads of state.

Reports about the 'Mobile Toilet' indicate that it is in fact, more than what it's billed to be. It's actually a full-blown mobile home that the President of 36 years has been using for some time now. It is said to be loaded with all the facilities a President would need for administration on the go.

READ | Authorities in Uganda suspend prominent LGBTQ rights group

William Ruto sworn in as Kenya's fifth president

A week after the Supreme Court upheld an election that crushed the hopes of the nation's most prominent political families and handed power to a man who began his career as a roadside chicken seller, William Ruto on Tuesday swore-in as the fifth President of Kenya. Notably, Ruto has also served as Deputy to President Uhuru Kenyatta since 2013. 

READ | Kenya’s William Ruto declared president after last-minute chaos

Ruto has been the deputy to outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta but had a bitter split as Kenyatta backed Opposition leader Raila Odinga to succeed him in the August election and denounced Ruto as unfit for office. Kenyatta, however, publicly congratulated Ruto on Monday for the first time since he won.

READ | Kenya's Supreme Court upholds William Ruto's narrow presidential win

Ruto is taking power at a time when Kenya is heavily burdened by debt that will challenge his efforts to fulfill sweeping campaign promises made to the country’s poor.

First Published:
COMMENT