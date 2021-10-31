UN Envoy Meets Ousted Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok, Discusses 'options For Mediation'

Amid the ongoing political turmoil, UN Special Representative for Sudan, Volker Perthes, met with ousted Sudanese PM Abdalla Hamdok to discuss the situation in the North African country. While taking to Twitter, Perthes said that he met Hamdok at his residence where he remains 'well,' but under house arrest. The UN envoy further added that he discussed the option for mediation and the way ahead for the African nation. Perthes will continue efforts with other stakeholders of Sudan, he informed.

Just met with @SudanPMHamdok at his residence where he remains well but under house arrest. We discussed options for mediation and the way forward for Sudan. I will continue these efforts with other Sudanese stakeholders. — Volker Perthes (@volkerperthes) October 31, 2021

The Sudanese military had detained deposed PM Abdalla Hamdok and several other members of the government on Monday. Commander-in-chief of Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, had then announced to the nation the introduction of a state of emergency and the dissolution of the country’s government. On Tuesday, it was reported that Hamdok and his wife had returned to their capital residence, but remain under house arrest.

Since Monday, over 10 protesters have been killed and several others have been wounded in the demonstrations against the military coup. International pressure has mounted on the military in Sudan. Members of the UNSC have already denounced the coup, warning that it threatens to destabilise one of Africa’s most unstable regions. The US has also condemned the military takeover of the transitional government. The African Union, on the other hand, suspended Sudan - a move typically taken in the wake of coups.

It is pertinent to mention that the situation in the Omdurman area, where coup protestors are demanding the restoration of the civilian-led government, turned hostile a day after the UN special envoy to the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, delivered a "clear message" urging the military officials to allow peaceful protests in Sudan. One among the two dead has been identified as Yasin Omar. He was killed earlier on Saturday in the Bahri area of the city after clashes broke out between the coup forces and protestors. In the same clashes two other demonstrators were hit on the head by security forces and were left in serious condition, CCSD informed.

Sudan to have new PM, Sovereign Council ‘within in a week’

Meanwhile, al-Burhan has earlier this week reportedly announced that a new Prime Minister and the Sovereign Council will appear in the African nation within a couple of days, "within a week at the latest". Speaking to Sputnik, al-Burhan informed that Sudan’s new PM will be a technocrat, however, he added that no candidates have been chosen for the post yet. He went on to add that as there are no political forces currently, the Sudanese armed forces have a “patriotic duty” to lead the people of the nation and help them in the transition period until elections are held.

Further, al-Burhan assured that the cabinet will be appointed by a new Prime Minister and the military will not be interfering. He said that it will be up to different layers of the Sudanese society to reach a consensus on candidacy for prime minister. "I hope this will be done in a couple of days or within a week at the latest," al-Burhan said.

