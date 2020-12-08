UN urges continued 'cessation of hostilities' in Libya amid reports of ceasefire violation

United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the organisation sees 'concerning reports' from Libya and urges the clashing parties to adhere to the ceasefire agreements in order to ensure the success of the 'ongoing political dialogue'. Speaking during the daily briefing on Friday, the UN spokesperson further urged all Libyan parties and people to continue taking steps to put an end to the hostilities in the region.

"We have seen the reports which are concerning. We urge everyone in Libya, the Libyan parties and those who have influence over them to ensure that this cessation of hostilities continues. There are political talks at many different levels which are progressing well. We want to make sure that continues," said United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

"No confirmation": UN Spokesperson

In 2011, Libya was split between two rival or rather warring administrations after longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed. While the western region of Libya is under the control of the Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al-Sarraj, the eastern region is controlled by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar led Libyan National Army(LNA). There have been reports of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's forces being on a high alert. The UN spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric did not make any comments on the reports but went on to add that the United Nations has not received 'any confirmation of any ceasefire violation'.

In a bid to end the split in the House of Representatives, Libyan parliamentarians from Tripoli in the west region and Tobruk in the east region agreed to meet earlier. As per media reports, during the meeting, the necessary quorum required for decision making can be achieved. Since the elections of the lawmakers in 2014, this is the first time that such a meeting is being held in the territory of Libya.

