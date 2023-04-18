US' Antony Blinken Talks To Rival Generals Of Sudan As Death Toll Crosses 200

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has intervened in the ongoing conflict in Sudan by contacting the leaders of the country's warring factions and urging them to agree to a ceasefire, as the death toll continues to rise and nears 200. In a statement issued by the U.S. State Department late on Monday, it was revealed that Blinken had spoken separately with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who commands Sudan's armed forces, and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). According to a report from Voice of America, Blinken emphasised the need to halt the fighting in order to allow for the delivery of crucial humanitarian assistance to those affected by the conflict and to enable the reunification of Sudanese families.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also urged General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo to ensure the safety and security of civilians, diplomatic personnel, and humanitarian workers in Khartoum, according to a statement issued by the U.S. State Department. Blinken's call for peace was echoed by the international community, including a communique from the G-7 foreign ministers' meeting in Karuizawa, Japan, which condemned the ongoing fighting in Sudan as a threat to the security and safety of Sudanese civilians and an impediment to the restoration of Sudan's democratic transition.

Violence in Khartoum continues

"We urge the parties to end hostilities immediately without pre-conditions. We call on all actors to renounce violence, return to negotiations, and take active steps to reduce tensions and ensure the safety of all civilians, including diplomatic and humanitarian personnel," reads the communique. As the conflict in Sudan continued to escalate, both military factions vying for control claimed that they made gains on Monday. Calls for an immediate ceasefire came from multiple international bodies, as well as from Washington and capitals around the world. Residents in Khartoum reported hearing fighter jets and anti-aircraft fire after nightfall on Monday, as the violence between Sudan's military and a paramilitary force persisted for a third consecutive day.

The ongoing violence in Sudan has led to widespread disruption, with large portions of the capital, including Khartoum, facing electricity and water shortages. The violence has also impacted the neighboring cities of Omdurman and Bahri, where bridges have been blocked by armored vehicles. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the outbreak of fighting and called on the leaders of Sudan's military and the RSF paramilitary group to immediately cease hostilities and restore calm through dialogue. Guterres has urged all those with influence over the situation to use it to promote peace, as the humanitarian situation in Sudan, already precarious, has now turned catastrophic.