What Is Aquamation Cremation? Is It Legal And How Much Does It Cost? Details Inside

Archbishop Desmond Tutu's body will be cremated using aquamation, an increasingly popular and environmentally beneficial alternative to standard cremation processes that uses water instead of fire. For many years, most individuals had only two options when planning a funeral: cremation or burial. However, there is a third option: aquamation, often known as liquid cremation or alkaline hydrolysis. While this procedure may appear sophisticated, it is just a water-based method of final disposal.

What is aquamation cremation?

Aquamation, commonly known as alkaline hydrolysis, is a water-based, environmentally friendly process of final disposal. It's also known as liquid cremation. Aquamation produces no damaging greenhouse gases or mercury and does not require the use of fossil fuels. This type of final disposition uses a combination of gentle water flow, consistent temperature, and alkalinity to speed up the breakdown of organic materials. Aquamation is the same natural process that occurs when a loved one's body is laid to rest in the Earth but at a faster rate.

Aquamation has existed since 1888. A farmer named Amos Herbery Hanson invented it to turn animal carcasses into fertiliser. Later, it was employed to dispose of tainted animal remains in laboratories. In 1993, the Albany Medical College installed the first commercial aquamation system to dispose of cadavers. Over the next few years, the method was implemented in schools and hospitals for this purpose. Commercially, it was also utilised for pets as a less expensive alternative to flame cremation.

The first step in the aquamation procedure is to place a body in a stainless steel vessel. Water is added to the vessel, along with potassium hydroxide (alkali), often known as lye, an odourless, off-white flaky or lumpy substance. The amount of alkali used is determined by body parameters such as weight and gender, but the solution contains roughly 95% water and 5% alkali.

To prevent boiling and the breakdown of organic material, the contents of the vessel are subjected to high temperatures (200 to 320 F / 93 to 160 C) and agitation. Fats, proteins, minerals, and carbohydrates in the remnants are reduced to basic organic components during the process (i.e., fats get reduced to salts). They dissipate into the water.

A green-brown liquid and bone remnants are produced as a result of the process. The liquid is then discharged as wastewater from the vessel, and the remnants and equipment are washed with new water. Finally, the bone material is finely ground, arranged in an urn, and returned to the family or next of kin.

Is aquamation permitted everywhere?

Aquamation isn't a well-known term, and it's not even legal everywhere. Currently, there is no legislation in place in South Africa that particularly addresses aquaculture. Further, approximately 20 states in the United States have legalised the practice, with the majority doing so in the last decade.

How long does aquamation take?

The aquamation process might take anything from 6-8 hours to 18-20 hours to complete. The operating temperature of the machine is ultimately what determines the timing. The procedure occurs at a temperature of around 200-300°F (150°C). A flame cremation, on the other hand, takes 2-4 hours and takes place at a temperature of 1600-1800°F.

How much does Aquamation cost?

Depending on the funeral home and what is included in the funeral package, the cost of aquamation varies. It usually costs a little more than flame cremation. The price discrepancies, however, should not be too large. Aquamation can cost anything between $2000 to $3000. The cost of a flame cremation can range from $800 to over $3000. Aquamation produces 20-30% more ashes than ordinary flame cremation. It comes in a simple urn container. You can upgrade your urn and have your ashes returned to you in that container by your funeral director.

