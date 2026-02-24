‘Repeated Attacks By Pakistanis, No Police Support’: Indian Restaurant In London To Shut Down After 16 Years In Business

After 16 Years In Business, Indian Restaurant In London To Shut Down Permanently Due To 'Attacks By Pakistanis' | Image: X

London: The owner of an Indian restaurant in London, UK, has taken the difficult decision to shut down the outlet after 16 long years of operation, citing prolonged harassment by Pakistanis. The restaurant, named Rangrez, is located in Hammersmith and will permanently close next month, owner Harman Singh Kapoor announced.

‘No Support From Police’: Owner

UK-based Sikh activist Harman Singh Kapoor announced the decision to close his restaurant on social media platform X, saying, "After 16 unforgettable years, I’ve made the difficult decision to close Rangrez restaurant Hammersmith next month."

Citing his reasons, the owner added, "Rising costs, online harassment, repeated disturbances and attacks by Pakistanis and a lack of proper support from the Met Police have made it impossible to continue."

“I am coming after you stronger now, with no strings attached.”

He further said, "Radicals should keep this in mind: you can disrupt my business, but not my will. I’m coming after you stronger now, with no strings attached." He added that he will now dedicate himself fully to activism without distraction.

Advertisement

Rangrez restaurant | Image: X

“Grateful always.”

Harman Singh Kapoor also thanked his genuine customers for supporting him through the years.

Later, he shared a video of himself celebrating at a Latin American restaurant and tweeted, "Got nothing left to lose financially."

Advertisement

“Now I'm free. Free to f*** you radicals. Save your a**.”

Social media users expressed disappointment over the owner's decision, with one saying, “I'm sorry to hear about your business closing. It's despicable to think you pay taxes for what reason? Oh yes, for the gov to take your money & give it to those who arrive on boats & harass you.”

Owner's Car Vandalised Last Month

Masked man vandalising Harman Singh Kapoor's car | Image: X

In January 2026, Harman Singh Kapoor had claimed that his car, that was parked outside his home in London, was vandalised when he was out of the country. Calling for the police to take immediate action, Kapoor had alleged that law-abiding citizens are being abandoned.

Sharing a video of a masked man attacking his car, Kapoor wrote, "My car has been vandalised outside my home. I am currently out of the country and require urgent police assistance to safeguard my property and ensure the safety of my family."

He added, "This is not an isolated concern. Law-abiding citizens are being abandoned, while criminals act with impunity. The silence and inaction are unacceptable."

Calling for proper investigation and visible policing, he told police, "Do your job. Protect residents. Restore confidence...You have failed me before. Do not fail again."

‘Got Arrested Because My Name Is Not Khan…’: Owner In 2025

Last year, Kapoor had alleged that he was attacked by a group of Pakistanis, following which he called police. He claimed that when police arrived at the scene, an officer arrested him after others shouted, “Arrest him!!”

"My “offence”? I called a Pakistani… a Pakistani. They accused me of being “racially aggravated” — not the actual attackers.”

He added, “I got arrested because my name is not Khan and I am not a terrorist.”