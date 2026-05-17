After BJP's Bengal Victory, PM Modi Gets Grand Bengali-Style Reception in Sweden’s Gothenburg | WATCH

Gothenburg, Sweden: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with a vibrant traditional Bengali cultural performance upon his arrival at the hotel where he is staying during his visit to Sweden’s industrial hub of Gothenburg.

The heartfelt welcome featured women in traditional attire performing lively dances and rituals, including elements reminiscent of aarti and folk expressions rooted in Bengali culture. Crowds of enthusiastic well-wishers, many waving Indian tricolours, lined the area to cheer the Prime Minister, creating a festive atmosphere that blended Indian heritage with the Swedish setting.

PM Modi, accompanied by officials, appeared delighted as he greeted the performers and acknowledged the warm reception with Namaste. The performance highlighted the strong cultural ties of the Indian diaspora in the region and served as a colourful start to the Prime Minister’s engagements in Sweden.

Nivedita, a member of the Indian diaspora living in Sweden, said that PM Modi greeted the performers in Bengali.

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"In Sweden, we try to uphold our culture. It was like a dream come true for all of us, like when he (PM Modi) greeted us in Bengali... we congratulate him for his historic win... we all NRIs, Bengalis and Indians, support him from here, and we were mesmerised to have him here, and it was a dream come true for us," she said.

PM Modi was also welcomed with a traditional Indian dance performance and an orchestra performance at the hotel where he was staying in Gothenburg.

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This marks a significant leg of PM Modi’s ongoing five-nation tour, following visits to the UAE and the Netherlands. In Gothenburg, he is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and engage with industry leaders to boost cooperation in trade, innovation, technology, and sustainable development.