After Ceasefire, Shehbaz Sharif Calls for Dialogue?

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar made India's position crystal clear: any talks with Pakistan must focus exclusively on counter-terrorism. | Image: File photo

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reportedly expressed willingness to resume peace talks with India. His purported statement came just days after the two nations reached a mutual understanding on May 10 to cease all military action, following a series of deadly confrontations across the Line of Control (LoC).

The ceasefire has opened the door to diplomatic conversation, but India has drawn a red line no talks without concrete action on terrorism.

Pahalgam Attack Triggered Military Response

The escalation began after a brutal terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where 26 civilians lost their lives. The attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a known offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror infrastructure hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The military exchanges included drones, missiles, and long-range artillery, marking one of the most intense escalations in recent years.

Only Talks Possible Are on Terror

Speaking on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar made India's position crystal clear: any talks with Pakistan must focus exclusively on counter-terrorism.

"The only talks with Pakistan will be on terror. Pakistan has a list of terrorists it must hand over. It must shut down terrorist infrastructure. They know what needs to be done," Jaishankar said.

He added that India remains open to dialogue but only one that addresses the root issue of cross-border terrorism.

Indus Waters Treaty Still on Hold

Jaishankar also reaffirmed that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, a key water-sharing agreement between the two nations, remains suspended.