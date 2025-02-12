After Google, Apple Maps Renames Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America'

After Google, Apple Maps has renamed the Gulf of Mexico to "Gulf of America" for users in the United States. This change follows a similar update in Google Maps, which occurred after US President Donald Trump 's executive order.

On February 9, Donald Trump declared the "first-ever Gulf of America Day," after officially renaming the water body, which was previously known as the Gulf of Mexico.

The Trump administration has implemented this change on its official website and has restricted access to journalists from media organizations that do not follow its order to rename the Gulf of Mexico.

After Google officially renamed the Gulf north of Mexico, the White House shared an update on their X account.

Explaining the change, in a blog post, the company stated that users in different regions would see different names. "People using Maps in the U.S. will see 'Gulf of America,' and people in Mexico will see 'Gulf of Mexico.' Everyone else will see both names," the company stated.

Donald Trump's Executive Orders

After taking the oath of office on January 20, U.S. President Donald Trump signed multiple executive orders, one of which included the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

According to the White House statement, the Gulf of America includes the "U.S. Continental Shelf area bounded to the northeast, north, and northwest by Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida, extending to the maritime boundary with Mexico and Cuba."

Other map applications, such as Bing Maps and MapQuest Inc., have yet to rename the Gulf.