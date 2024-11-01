Published 14:00 IST, November 1st 2024
After iPhone 16, Indonesia Bans Google Pixel Sales. Here's Why
The Indonesian Ministry of Industry has announced ban on Google smartphone sales until they meet the regulatory requirement of sourcing 40% of content locally.
The Indonesian Ministry of Industry has announced ban on Google smartphone sales until they meet the regulatory requirement of sourcing 40% of content locally. | Image: Unsplash
