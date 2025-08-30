After Receiving Japan’s Good Luck Daruma Doll, Here’s What PM Modi Gifted in Return

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his two-day visit to Japan for the 15th India–Japan Annual Summit, highlighted cultural diplomacy through an exchange of meaningful gifts with Japanese leaders.

To Yoshiko Ishiba, spouse of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, PM Modi presented a handwoven Pashmina shawl from Kashmir. Crafted from the fine wool of the Changthangi goat of Ladakh, the ivory shawl features delicate paisley and floral motifs in shades of rust, pink, and red - symbols of Kashmir’s centuries-old weaving tradition. The gift was encased in a hand-painted papier-mâché box adorned with bird and floral patterns, showcasing the timeless artistry of Kashmiri craftsmen.

For Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Modi offered a set of ramen bowls and silver chopsticks, blending Indian heritage with Japanese culinary culture. The centrepiece is a large brown moonstone bowl, accompanied by four smaller bowls, inspired by traditional Japanese donburi and soba rituals. The moonstone, sourced from Andhra Pradesh, is prized for its luminous glow and symbolism of love and protection. The base of the main bowl is carved from Rajasthan’s Makrana marble, inlaid with semi-precious stones in the intricate parchin kari style, famously seen at the Taj Mahal.