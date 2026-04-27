After Stalled Islamabad Talks, Iran Presents New Deal To US. Here Are Its 3 Clauses

Tehran: Day after Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held back-to-back visits in Islamabad, ahead of the second round of peace talks, it has been learnt that Tehran has proposed a new peace deal that proposes to reach an agreement on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the war.

However, the deal pointed out that negotiations on the nuclear program in Tehran can be deliberated on at a latter stage, the report suggested. The new deal proposed by the Middle Eastern country came after hopes for talks in Pakistan over the weekend failed to materialise.

What Does The New Deal Include?

The new deal, sent to the US by Iran, proposes to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Its closure has led to a global energy crisis, the Axios report mentioned, citing a US official and two other sources.

The ceasefire would be extended for a longer period, or Tehran and Washington will agree to cease hostilities.

The deal also proposed that nuclear negotiations would begin at a later stage. This would come only after the Strait is reopened and the US naval blockade is lifted.

The White House has received the proposal from Tehran. However, the Trump administration has not given any response after going through these clauses.

Speaking to Axios, White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said that the US does not intend to negotiate such "sensitive diplomatic" issues through the media. "As the president has said, the United States holds the cards and will only make a deal that puts the American people first, never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon," he added.

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US-Iran Talks In Islamabad

Earlier, in a significant blow to the peace talks between Washington and Tehran in Pakistan, US President Donald Trump unilaterally cancelled a planned trip by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Islamabad.

"I've told my people a little while ago they were getting ready to leave, and I said, 'Nope, you're not making an 18-hour flight to go there. We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want, but you're not going to be making any more 18 hour flights to sit around talking about nothing’," Trump was quoted as saying to Fox News.

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