After Threatening Denmark over Greenland, Trump Says Macron Will Be 'Out of Office Soon' | Image: AP

United States President Donald Trump on Monday issued a veiled warning to French President Emmanuel Macron, suggesting that Macron would soon be out of office.

Speaking to reporters, Trump addressed Macron’s reported refusal to join his proposed "Board of Peace" for Gaza, saying, “Nobody wants him because he will be out of office very soon.”

Earlier, Trump threatened to hit French wines and champagnes with 200% tariffs in an apparent effort to cajole French President Emmanuel Macron into joining his Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts.

Trump's initiative, which would start by addressing Gaza and then expand to deal with other conflicts, raises questions about the role of the United Nations and a source close to Macron said the French president intended to decline the invitation to join.

This development follows Trump's threats against Denmark and several European countries over his push to acquire Greenland.

On Saturday, Trump threatened to impose 10 percent tariffs on the United Kingdom and other European countries unless they agree to sell Greenland.

In his post, Trump claimed the move is necessary for national security, citing China's and Russia's interest in the territory.

He offered to negotiate with the European nations but warned of escalating tariffs of 10 per cent from February 1, 2026, and 25 per cent from June 1, 2026, if a deal wasn't reached, stating it was "time for Denmark to give back" after years of US support.

Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland are the countries Trump mentioned in his post, which are now under fire from his tariff threats.

"Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland), will be charged a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America. On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland," Trump posted.

Trump has been adamant about acquiring Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, citing national security concerns.

Washington claims Greenland's strategic location and mineral resources are vital to its security, but the leadership in Denmark and Greenland have rejected the idea, emphasising their right to self-determination. The situation has sparked concerns about the potential impact on NATO, with some European leaders warning that a US attempt to seize Greenland could lead to the alliance's demise.