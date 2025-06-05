'Without Me, Trump Would Have Lost The Election,': Elon Musk-US President Rift Gets Intense and Public

In a series of sharp posts on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.” He added, “Such ingratitude.”

The remarks mark an escalation in the tensions between the two influential figures, following Trump's criticism of Musk’s disapproval of the administration’s recent tax and spending legislation.

Trump: ‘I’m Very Disappointed in Elon’

Speaking to reporters earlier today, Trump addressed the growing divide:

“Elon knew the inner workings of this bill, better than almost anybody sitting here … He knew everything about it. He had no problem with it. All of a sudden he had a problem, and he only developed the problem when he found out that we’re going to have to cut the EV mandate, because that’s billions and billions of dollars …

“And I can understand that, but he knew every aspect of this bill. He knew it better than almost anybody, and he never had a problem until right after he left. And if you saw the statements he made about me, which I’m sure you can get very easily, it’s very fresh on tape, he said the most beautiful things about me and he hasn’t said bad about me personally, but I’m sure that’ll be next, but I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot.”

‘False..The Bill Was Never Shown to Me,’ Claims Musk

In response, Musk categorically denied Trump’s claim, saying on X:

“False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!”

Earlier in the week, Musk had condemned the legislation, calling it “a disgusting abomination” and adding:

“I’m sorry but I just can’t stand it anymore … This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

Future of the Relationship Uncertain, says Trump

Trump hinted that the once-friendly relationship between the two may be over:

“I’ve always liked Elon … Look, Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will any more.”