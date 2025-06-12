Ahmedabad Plane Crash: World Leaders Express Condolences

On Thursday, June 12, 2025, a catastrophic plane crash rocked the city of Ahmedabad, claiming numerous lives and prompting an outpouring of grief from global leaders. Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick, crashed just minutes after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, carrying 242 passengers and crew. Amid the tragedy, a single survivor, British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, emerged, offering a glimmer of hope in an otherwise devastating event.

A Sudden Disaster

The flight took off at 1:39 p.m. local time, but within moments, disaster struck. According to Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the sole confirmed survivor, "Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly." The aircraft, which had reached an altitude of just 625 feet, issued a mayday call before plummeting into the Meghani Nagar residential area, colliding with a doctors’ hostel at B.J. Medical College. The impact sparked a massive fire, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky, as seen in footage verified by news outlets. The crash site revealed a grim scene, with the plane’s tail embedded in the hostel and debris scattered across the area.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G.S. Malik confirmed that 204 bodies had been recovered from the crash site, though it remains unclear how many were passengers or local residents. The plane carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese citizens, and one Canadian, including 11 children and two infants. Among the passengers was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, whose death was confirmed by BJP Gujarat chief C.R. Patil.

A Miraculous Survival

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a 40-year-old British national of Indian origin, was seated in 11A and miraculously survived the fiery crash. Speaking from his hospital bed at Civil Hospital in Asarwa, Ahmedabad, he recounted the harrowing moments: "When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me." Ramesh, who suffered impact injuries to his chest, eyes, and feet, was rescued by locals and rushed to the hospital. He described limping away from the wreckage, still clutching his boarding pass, which confirmed his seat number. Tragically, his brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh, who was seated in a different row, remains missing.

Global Leaders Express Condolences

The tragedy prompted swift condolences from world leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the tragedy “heartbreaking beyond words,” pledging support for the affected families.

British PM Keir Starmer wrote on X that “the scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating. I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time.”

“Akshata and I are deeply shocked and distressed by the news of the Air India tragedy. There is a unique bond between our two nations and our thoughts and prayers go out to the British and Indian families who have lost loved ones today,” former British PM Rishi Sunak wrote on X.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he was “heartbroken to hear the news of a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India.”

“We have learned with deep emotion of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India,” wrote French President Emmanuel Macron.

“The news of a passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad is absolutely devastating. In this time of tragedy, Australia’s thoughts are with everyone affected. Our government is receiving regular updates and we will continue to monitor the situation closely,” wrote Australian PM Anthony Albanese.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu also expressed his condolences.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the UK expressed being “desperately shocked” by the crash, offering “special prayers and deepest possible sympathy” to the families affected across multiple nations.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro conveyed “deep solidarity” with the victims’ families, noting the loss of seven Portuguese nationals.